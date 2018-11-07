Press release from United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County:

United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County’s Leadership Group Women United is rallying community support to give the gift of literacy to local middle school students during their Sixth Annual Holiday Book Drive running November 1- December 31. In 2017, 2,200 books were donated from individuals and businesses throughout Asheville and Buncombe County and distributed to middle school students via local schools and nonprofit organizations. There are several ways to get involved in sharing the gift of literacy with a local middle school student this year:

· Barnes & Noble Booksellers at the Asheville Mall is hosting a book drive so customers can easily shop, purchase a book from the local student’s reading list and drop off for donation in the store.

· New books can be purchased and dropped off at United Way at 50 S. French Broad Ave.

· Community members can host their own holiday book drive and inspire coworkers and friends to get involved and donate new books using the ‘Books The Kids Are Reading’ list shared via local teachers and students and available at http://www.unitedwayabc.org/books

· Join the gift wrapping party and help make the books feel like the special gifts that they are during the book wrapping party at Highland Brewing Company on December 12. RSVP is required and can be found online at http://www.unitedwayabc.org/books

“Our students benefit from the Book Drive in so many ways,” shares A.C. Reynolds Assistant Principal Cathy Haughney. “Students are able to choose a book and enter a new world, or maybe even escape an existing one. Students express gratitude and talk about what they are reading with each other. It’s truly a wonderful experience! United Way is a community partner we are so incredibly thankful for!”

All donated books will be distributed to 17 community partners throughout Buncombe County, including: Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry’s Angel Tree, Asheville Middle School, Big Brothers Big Sisters of WNC , Boys and Girls Club, Delta House, Enka Middle School, Erwin Middle School, Montford North Star Academy, My Daddy Taught Me That, My Sistah Taught Me That, North Buncombe Middle School, Owen Middle School, Reach Out and Read Carolinas, Read2Succeed, Reynolds Middle School, 96.5 Christmas For Kids, and YMCA of WNC. Special thanks to Barnes and Noble booksellers at the Asheville Mall and Capstone Health Alliance for their support, without which this drive would not be possible.