UNITED WAY RISING LEADERS READY TO SERVE LOCAL NONPROFITS

Free Program Prepares Next Generation of Board Members and Community Volunteers

HENDERSONVILLE, NC, March 9, 2018 – After eight months of education and community service, 25 members of United Way of Henderson County’s seventh annual Rising Leaders Program have graduated and are better prepared to start making a difference as volunteers with Henderson County nonprofit organizations.

Launched in 2011, the Rising Leaders Program is sponsored by Friday Staffing and Carolina Village. United Way of Henderson County created the free program as a direct response to the need for a new generation of board members and key volunteers at Henderson County nonprofit agencies.

Rising Leaders participants are volunteers and professionals representing a wide variety of Henderson County businesses and organizations. They receive training in the knowledge and skills for board service, community needs, principles of governance and management of a non-profit, rights and responsibilities of board members, best practices of financial and legal leadership, basics of fundraising, and the power of advocacy. Participants also completed a community service project and attended a nonprofit board meeting as part of the program.

The 2017-18 Rising Leaders class graduated on March 8 and then enjoyed a quick “Speed Dating” session with representatives of local nonprofit agencies looking to recruit potential board members and volunteers.

New members are currently being recruited for the next Rising Leaders program that will begin in the fall. United Way will be accepting applications for the 2018-2019 Rising Leaders Program beginning in June. Interested individuals should contact rl@liveunitedhc.org or call Program Coordinator Adrienne Pomeroy at 692-1636 ext. 1111.

The 2017-2018 Rising Leaders Program graduates are:

Kyle Bartley

Pauline Carpenter

Chelsea Darley

Octavia Dunbar

Heather Garren

Marcesa Harper

Josh Harris

Kelly Hart

Allea Hawkins

Jennifer Heatherly

Deborah Johnson

Caren Kessler

Jordan Laufer

Tabitha Long

Adam Parent

Megan Raxter

Brad Reedy

Adam Rosenthal

Diane Skillman

Sonya Slinkard

Kristen Smith

Richard Starkweather

Amanda Station

Michael Thompson

Jenn Tutor

