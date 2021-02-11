Press release from United Way of Henderson County:

In honor of National 211 Day on February 11, United Way of Henderson County (UWHC) encourages residents to spread the word about this vital service that helps millions of people across North America, and thousands of people in Henderson County each year. 211 is a free, confidential information and referral system that connects callers and online visitors at any time of day or night with the local health and human services they need.

NC 211, managed by United Way of North Carolina and supported by local United Ways, answered 182,848 calls in 2020 during a global pandemic that continues to cause economic hardship for thousands in our community. The top needs identified included housing, utilities, healthcare, food assistance and support/advocacy. There were 730,000 sessions on nc211.org in 2020, and 4.5 million informational text messages were sent to text subscribers.

“The team at NC 211 has been working tirelessly to respond to the huge increase in calls during the pandemic,” reported UWHC Executive Director Denise Cumbee Long. “We are thankful for their dedication to the residents of Henderson County, and the quality care they continue to provide during these difficult times,” she added.

Individuals in need of help can dial 2-1-1 to reach call centers 24 hours a day, with language translation available, so that anyone can speak with a real person at any time of day. Residents may also access more than 19,000 resources via nc211.org to get connected and get help.

To help us celebrate 211 day and bring awareness to the 211 service, we encourage everyone to tell at least two people you know about 211 this week.