Press release from United Way of Henderson County:
United Way of Henderson County (UWHC) kicks off its 67th year supporting the health, education, financial stability and basic needs of people living in Henderson County.
“We are proud of our community. Together, we have had a positive and lasting impact on the lives of over 30,000 neighbors right here in Henderson County,” said Denise Cumbee Long, UWHC Executive Director. “As we turn the page of a new decade, we encourage everyone to think about how each one of us can make life better for someone else as we work together to improve our community,” she added.
Here are ten simple ways you can Live UNITED in 2020:
1. Donate your used (or new) clothing to local thrift shops (and shop while you are there).
2. Sign-up to volunteer at a local organization by browsing opportunities at
volunteerhendo.org. It’s a one stop shop for volunteer opportunities at non-profits
throughout Henderson County.
3. Gather a group of co-workers, friends and family members and mark your calendar to
join United Way’s community-wide volunteer event “Days of Caring” on May 8 and 9,
2020.
4. Tell someone looking for assistance to dial 2-1-1. NC 2-1-1 is United Way’s three digit
phone number that connects you with health and human resource information and
referrals available in our community.
5. Read to a young child. If you don’t have a small child at home or in your circle, ask at a
local preschool if you can be a volunteer reader there.
6. Mentor an at-risk youth. Visit volunteerhendo.org, click “volunteer now” and then type
“mentor” into the search box to get started.
7. Consider board service. UWHC’s Rising Leaders Program is a free, seven month
educational program designed to prepare you for board service with a local nonprofit
agencies in Henderson County. Email RL@liveunitedhc.org for more info.
8. Help spread the word about MyFreetaxes.com, a free program for qualifying households
earning less than $66,000 to file their taxes and maximize their refunds.
9. Sign up your friends and family members for a HealthWays class through The Free
Clinics. Their instructors will help your group develop good new habits around physical activity and nutrition, and show you how to lean on each other for inspiration in the New Year.
10. Tell a friend or co-worker about FamilyWize. Whether you have insurance or not, FamilyWize can help save you an average of 43% of your prescriptions. Visit familywize.org for more information.
