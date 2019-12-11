Press release from United Way of Transylvania:

United Way of Transylvania County (UWTC), currently in its 65th year of community service, paid its second quarter grant allocations checks to 11 fiscal agents administering 15 local programs on Friday, December 6. (See list of programs below or go to unitedwaytransylvania.org/funded-programs-2019-2020 to see all programs and their 53 collaborative partners.)

First quarter checks, delayed due to high expectations for donations income, “over-promising” grants to local programs, and a temporary asset liquidity issue, were paid in October. A $60,000 stop-gap loan from an anonymous private citizen covered cash flow challenges until reserve funds could be accessed.

“Once we were able to free up our reserve funds, we were able to pay back the short-term loan and pay our second round of allocations within the second quarter,” explained Rick Houck, Rear Admiral, USCG (retired), and Interim CEO for UWTC.

“Recent donations have helped us narrow the gap on catching up with our promises, but we’re still in something of a danger zone,” Houck continued.

First Quarter Results

UWTC-funded programs make a measurable difference in local lives. Funded programs reported first quarter community impacts from July through September that include:

o 76 students participating in after-school or summer education programs

o 148 students taking part in a teen parenting simulation

o 8 households receiving Homelessness Prevention legal advice

o 351 families accessing pre-K education resources

o 51 at-risk students benefitting from tutoring, mentoring or life-skills programs

o 59 households benefitting from Domestic Violence Prevention legal advice

o 29 at-risk families with children receiving safety-net support

o 56 adults taking part in financial education and counseling

o 40 people learning about legal rights for immigrants

o 16 homebound adults receiving hot meals, conversation and medical supervision.

Funded Programs

· Home Help Collaborative

· Domestic Violence Prevention Partnership

· Families & Money Collaborative

· Homelessness Prevention through Litigation and Mediation Collaboration

· Justice for All Transylvania Families Collaboration

· After-School & Summer Camp STEAM Program

· “CONNECT”

· Community Playgroups

· Playgroups and Stay & Play

· Outreach and Education

· Natural Play Project

· One-to-One: Literacy Tutoring Collaborative for At-Risk Students

· Summer Learning Collaborative

· Baby Think it Over

· Transylvania County School Attendance Collaborative

About United Way of Transylvania County

United Way of Transylvania County (UWTC) brings people together. UWTC leverages partnerships and donor investments to help each individual person and the community as a whole to grow and thrive.

UWTC brings grant funds into Transylvania County and combines those awards with local donations and sponsorships. UWTC invests in the future of the entire county by funding local programs and initiatives designed to empower people to improve their lives.

To volunteer, donate or learn more about United Way of Transylvania County, call 828-883-8822, send US Mail to PO Box 53, Brevard, NC, 28712, or visit unitedwaytransylvania.org or facebook.com/LiveUnitedUWTC.

LIVE UNITED as one Transylvania!