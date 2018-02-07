Press release from United Way of Transylvania County:

There are still tickets available for the Trivia Challenge and Dance on Saturday, March 10. The event represents a collaboration between United Way of Transylvania County (UWTC) and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4309. The two non-profits are teaming up to share resources and outcomes for two local funds: UWTC’s Early Childhood Education Mobile Unit Fund and VFW’s Local Veterans’ Relief Fund.

The event, held at the VFW Lodge in Brevard, starts with a social hour at 6 p.m. The trivia starts at 7 p.m.

The Trivia Challenge teams will be eligible for prizes in each of four rounds of 10 questions. Trivia categories include history, geography, sports, science, politics, literature, and movies.

Local DJ, Rick Selimos, Master of Ceremonies for the event, will incorporate dance music between trivia rounds. Individual prizes will be awarded for “Can you name that tune?” during the evening.

The VFW Auxiliary will offer hot dog and hamburger plates and a cash bar.

Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased individually or in reserved tables for four or 6 people. Contact United Way of Transylvania County at 828-883-8822 to purchase tickets.

Silent Auction Items

Businesses and individuals have offered a selection of items for the silent auction that will be open during the event.

“I’m organizing a great collection of silent auction items. We have already received some one-of-a kind works of art and some very useful items. Of course, I’d love to add a few more things to assemble some really special themed baskets,” says event volunteer Carol Hamann, who has been titled as the “Silent Auction Queen.”

To donate items for use in the silent auction, contact the United Way office at 828-883-8822.