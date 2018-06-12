Press release from United Way:

Launched in 2011, the Rising Leaders Program is sponsored by Friday Staffing and Carolina Village and was created as a direct response to the need for a new generation of board members and key volunteers at Henderson County nonprofit agencies.

Rising Leaders participants are volunteers and professionals representing a wide variety of Henderson County businesses and organizations. They receive training in the knowledge and skills for board service, community needs, principles of governance and management of a non-profit, rights and responsibilities of board members, best practices of financial and legal leadership, basics of fundraising, and the power of advocacy. Participants also complete a community service project and attend a nonprofit board meeting as part of the program.

New members are currently being recruited for the next Rising Leaders program that will begin in the fall. United Way will be accepting applications for the 2018-2019 Rising Leaders Program beginning June 12. Application materials will be available on the United Way website, www.liveunitedhc.org. Completed applications will be accepted until July 20.