Press release from the city of Asheville:
The following are public hearings scheduled for the September 27 formal meeting. This listing is for information only and is subject to change. Please call City Clerk Maggie Burleson at 259-5601 if you have any questions.
A. 650 Caribou Road (Lauren Woods II)
1. Resolution granting a Housing Trust Fund loan to Volunteers of America for 54 new apartment units at 650 Caribou Road.
2. Public hearing to consider the conditional zoning of 650 Caribou Road (Laurel Woods II) from RM-8 Residential Multi-Family Medium Density District to Residential Expansion/Conditional Zone.
