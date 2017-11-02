Press release from Fairview Chiropractic Center:
November 7th, 4:30 -6:30 Ryan’s Family Steak House, 1000 Brevard Rd., Asheville, NC 28806
Avoid Knee Replacement Surgery
Do you have knee pain? Are you unable to enjoy the activities you once did or are you unable to perform daily chores due to the pain? Are you taking pain medications with dangerous side effects? Have you been told knee replacement surgery is your only option? If you’d like to eliminate these drugs from your life and avoid surgery with a lengthy recovery, we may have the answer! Join us at this seminar to learn how you can avoid knee replacement surgery utilizing our state-of-the-art treatments available nowhere else in Western NC! The seminar is free and dinner will be served, but you MUST make reservations. Call us at 828-628-7800 to reserve your spot now!
November 9th, 5:15-6, Fairview Chiropractic Center, 2 Fairview Hills Dr., Fairview, NC 28730
Avoiding Back Surgery...What you need to know!
Learn how you can avoid back surgery! Learn about technologies that can help with spine and extremity pain and disc problems. Class 4 Laser Therapy and Nonsurgical spinal decompression plus new technologies from Europe and professional sports teams may help you avoid back surgery. Learn about the most important exercise that is never taught by PTs or orthopedic MD’s. Learn why the US has the highest worldwide rates for spinal stenosis surgery and more. The seminar is free but reservations are required. Call 628-7800.
November 16th, 5:15-6, Fairview Chiropractic Center, 2 Fairview Hills Dr., Fairview, NC 28730
Avoid Knee Replacement Surgery
Do you have knee pain? Are you unable to enjoy the activities you once did or are you unable to perform daily chores due to the pain? Are you taking pain medications with dangerous side effects? Have you been told knee replacement surgery is your only option? If you’d like to eliminate these drugs from your life and avoid surgery with a lengthy recovery, we may have the answer! Join us at this seminar to learn how you can avoid knee replacement surgery utilizing our state-of-the-art treatments available nowhere else in Western NC! The seminar is free but you MUST make reservations. Call us at 828-628-7800 to reserve your spot now!
November 30th, 5:15-6, Fairview Chiropractic Center, 2 Fairview Hills Dr., Fairview, NC 28730
Foot Pain Solutions for the 21st Century
Free lecture on the causes of many different types of foot problems; do it yourself treatments as well as when to get professional help will be discussed. Pre registered attendees can receive a free digital foot scan. Free – reservations required. Call 628-7800.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.