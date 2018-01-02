Press release from Upcountry Brewing:

Beginning Jan. 8, UpCountry Brewing will begin its much anticipated renovations. The conversation started when owner John Cochran realized that the current brew house was running out of space to produce the amount of beer demanded.

“It’s an exciting time for us,” says Cochran. “It’s giving us time to really look at our identity and create a space that was meant for UpCountry. The best part of all is that we’ll be able to make enough beer for West Asheville!”

The former Eatery, which closed in September of 2017, will become the brewery’s new taproom, equipped with a full bar, an enclosed kitchen, a garage door and a complete redo of décor. Following that, the current taproom will become a room devoted entirely to beer making and production.

The kitchen will be temporarily closed beginning Jan. 8, but UpCountry will stay open and continue to serve up its beer to customers. When the kitchen reopens, a fresh menu will be offered to guests led by Joe Morelli, the brewery’s Kitchen Manager.