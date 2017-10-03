Beyond Standing Rock

ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT & TRIBAL CONTROL

BEYOND STANDING ROCK takes a close-up look at the controversy on the front lines of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The film investigates the collision of energy development and tribal rights/sovereignty. BEYOND STANDING ROCK explores these issues through three different tribal stories: The Dakota Access Pipeline (Standing Rock Sioux), the Southern Ute Tribe energy development, and a coalition of tribes in the Four Corners region, fighting for control over the Bears Ears National Monument.

Bears Ears: As Utah lawmakers push to sell off federal lands, a coalition of tribes in the Four Corners region are pushing back to gain control of their ancestral lands at Bears Ears. BEYOND STANDING ROCK reveals the contentious and complicated tug of war between American Indians, their anti-government neighbors and conservative lawmakers. The film puts viewers right in the middle of the arguments back and forth over tribes’ rights, local control, energy development and whether to designate 2-millions acres of Bears Ears as a national monument.

Throughout the film, BEYOND STANDING ROCK takes viewers across the Western United States, with stunning aerial cinematography and an expansive music soundtrack. BEYOND STANDING ROCK is produced and directed by 7-time Heartland Emmy® Award winner Brian Malone in collaboration with the Inside Energy team: Alisa Barba and Leigh Paterson. The film is also narrated by Tony® Nominated actress Beth Malone.

Official Website & Trailer: https://www.beyondstandingrock.org



Runtime: 71 minutes



Environmental & Social Justice Film Night



Friday, October 13, 7 p.m.



Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville



One Edwin Place, Asheville, NC 28801

There is no charge for viewing the film. Donations are welcome.