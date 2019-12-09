Press release from Vance Birthplace:

This Christmas season at the Vance Birthplace we will once again partner with the American Myth Center to present one of the greatest Christmas stories ever told, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, but with Zebulon Vance smack dab in the middle. Through the use of shadow theatre and moving panoramas the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future lead Zebulon in an exploration of the life of Venus, an enslaved woman that lived on the Vance property. Visitors will go on an illuminating journey through the entire site, from the Birthplace to the 1790s slave dwelling.

The American Myth Center is a non-profit organization in Asheville whose mission is to create new American Myths to serve as familiar points of reference in the urgent, yet enduring, investigation of our home. For more information visit www.americanmythcenter.org.

This is a ticketed event. Tours will run every 30 minutes starting at 5:30 pm with the last tour at 8:00 pm. Adults: $5.00, 18-and-under: $2.00. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Call the site at 828-645-6706 (9a-5p, Tues-Sat) to purchase tickets for your group. Please note, that tickets must be picked up *at least 10 minutes prior to the ticketed time or the reservation will be forfeited. Tickets are non-refundable.

For more information, contact the Vance Birthplace State Historic Site at vance@ncdcr.gov or 828.645.6706.