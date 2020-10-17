Press release from Buncombe County:

The joint City-County Vance Monument Task Force wants to hear from our community, and particularly from those most impacted by the monument, in accordance with the intent of the governing boards of the City of Asheville and Buncombe County that Vance Monument be replaced or altered in such a manner as to honor the local history of African Americans.

As part of their continued work and this clear intention, the task force will hold two virtual town halls on Thursday, Oct. 22, and Thursday, Oct. 29, inviting the public, especially those most impacted, to call in and share their thoughts and opinions on whether to remove, relocate, or repurpose the Vance Monument.

The task force is making strategic effort to fill their charge to provide a final recommendation for removal, relocation, or repurpose of the Vance Monument, at the conclusion of a multi-week, community-led process of historical education, public input, and engagement as named in a joint resolution by the City of Asheville and Buncombe County.

We want our residents to be included in this process. Everyone is encouraged to tune in to the meetings and keep up with the progress at publicinput.com/VanceMonumentTaskForce. There you can find agendas, timeline information, recordings of past meetings, and watch live meetings. The meetings are available on the City of Asheville’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/cityofasheville, or tune in by phone at 855-925-2801, meeting code: 9722.

The task force will provide a final report of recommendation to the governing bodies in late November and make intentional effort to share back with the community prior to the submittal.

Vance Monument Task Force Virtual Town Halls

We want to hear from you. Call In. Lift up your voice.

Thursday, Oct. 22, and Thursday, Oct. 29

4:45-6 p.m. EST

Call: Toll free (855)-925-2801. Use project code: 9722

Can’t make the town hall?

Voicemail: (855)-925-2801 Code 9722

Text: “avlvancemonument” to 73224 to provide public input

Email: VanceMonumentTaskForce@PublicInput.com

Need access to a computer?