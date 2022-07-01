Press release from Vaya Health:

Vaya Health is teaming up with the Asheville Tourists to make the ballpark experience more inclusive for guests. Sensory kits provided by Vaya will feature items to help attendees with sensory sensitivities feel more comfortable at games. The kits will be available this weekend as the Tourists head into the final three nights of a six-game series at McCormick Field that concludes with fireworks after the game on Sunday, July 3.

Increased sensitivity to sensory input can be a challenge for children and adults alike. Stimuli such as bright lights or loud noises may be overwhelming for people with autism, a traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, or dementia. The sensory kits are designed to help guests who may find those environmental factors challenging. Each kit contains:

Noise reducing earplugs

Sunglasses

Fidget toys/tools

“At Vaya, we believe that inclusion makes communities stronger,” said Brian Ingraham, President and CEO of Vaya Health. “Ensuring the places we live, work, and play are accessible for everyone is central to our mission, and we are excited to partner with the Asheville Tourists to make a day at the ballpark something everyone can enjoy.”

Asheville Tourists General Manager, Larry Hawkins, echoed the enthusiasm. “The Tourists have been part of the Asheville community for more than a century, and we strive to make the gameday experience fun and memorable for everyone. This partnership helps open that experience to children and adults who may not have considered attending before, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to McCormick Field.”

Sensory kits will be available upon request by visiting the Guest Services window located at the box office near the front gate. For ticket information, or to view the complete season schedule, visit https://www.milb.com/asheville.