Public notice from Vaya Health:

Pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 143-318.12(b)(3), this email serves as official Notice that an Emergency Meeting of the Vaya Health Board of Directors via conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Should you wish to participate, please use the following information to dial-in:

Dial-in

+1 (828) 552-4129

Passcode

333 532 477#