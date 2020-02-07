Press release from Vaya Health:

The Vaya Health Board of Directors will hold a special called meeting pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 143-318.12(b) on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 4:30 p.m. Participation is available in person at 200 Ridgefield Ct. Suite 206, Asheville, NC 28806, or by telephone. The agenda will be posted on the Vaya Health public website prior to the meeting. Please use the following information to dial-in:

Dial-in: +1 (828) 552-4129

Passcode: 832 552 076#