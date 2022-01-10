Press release from Vaya Health:

This email serves as official Notice that Vaya Health Regional Boards for Regions 1, 2, 3, and 4 will conduct special called meetings during the week of January 10, 2022. The meeting dates and times are listed below, along with connection information. PUBLIC ACCESS will be available via electronic communication only (real-time two-way audio and/or visual communication, i.e. telephone and WebEx).

Should you wish to participate, please use the following information to dial-in:

Region 1: representing Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Jackson, Macon, and Swain counties.

January 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Dial In: +1 828-552-4129

Passcode: 645 037 805#

Region 2: representing Buncombe, Henderson, Madison, Mitchell, Polk, Transylvania, and Yancey counties.

January 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Dial In: +1 828-552-4129

Passcode: 102 911 10#

Region 3: representing Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, McDowell, Rowan, Watauga, and Wilkes counties.

January 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Dial In: +1 828-552-4129

Passcode: 827 787 702#

Region 4: representing Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Franklin, Granville, Person, Stokes, and Vance counties.

January 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Dial In: +1 828-552-4129

Passcode: 187 961 072#

