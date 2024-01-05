Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (January 5, 2024): The Asheville Police Department is urging the public to remain vigilant as car break-ins continue to surge throughout the city.

Since December 14, 2023, there have been 61 reported incidents of vehicles that have been damaged in various Asheville locations. Most recently, within the last 72 hours, a string of car break-ins occurred at hotels on Tunnel Road, Hendersonville Road, and Smokey Park Highway. In a majority of the cases, the suspects smashed the vehicle windows and did not take items.

The Asheville Police Department is working to identify and apprehend the group of suspects responsible for this car break-in spree. We urge anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or unfamiliar vehicles outside their homes or businesses during the overnight hours to contact APD immediately.

If you have more information about these cases or know the identity of the suspects, please contact APD at (828) 252-1110. Or you can send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.