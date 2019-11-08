Press release from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs:

The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is proud to host a Veterans Day Celebration on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville.

The guest speaker for this event is Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Grady Hawkins. Colonel Hawkins is a Vietnam Veteran with 25 years of active duty service. He served as the Commander of Mather Air Force Base; Commander of the 455th Flying Training Squadron; and holds a triple aeronautical rating of command pilot, navigator and bombardier.

Colonel Hawkins is highly decorated, having received the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Meritorious Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Medal with 19 Oak Leaf Clusters, the Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, and the Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Device.

Colonel Hawkins is a Western North Carolina native and is currently serving as Chairman of the Henderson County Board of Commissioners.

There are 19.6 million Veterans in the United States. The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System joins all Americans in celebrating our Nation’s Veterans for their patriotism, selflessness, courage, and sacrifices. We cherish this day as an opportunity to reflect, remember and honor the brave Veterans and active duty personnel who have served or still serve our country in uniform.