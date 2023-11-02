There will be a Veterans Job and Resource Fair at the NCWorks Career Center Asheville, 48 Grove Street, Asheville NC 28801 on Wednesday, November 8 and Thursday, November 9.

NCWorks Career Center Asheville will be participating in Employ a Vet week activities across North Carolina to coincide with the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, November 10. To support our local military veterans, we will be holding a two-day “Veterans Job & Resource Fair” next Wednesday, November 8 and Thursday, November 9.



Each day, we will have six different employers on-site that will be meeting with veterans to hire for open positions, while community resource organizations and our own NCWorks Veteran support staff will be answering a variety of questions regarding health benefits, legal and financial matters and starting your own business. For the first hour each day from 9:00 am – 10:00 am, only veterans and their families will be allowed to participate but we’ll open to the general public from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm.

This job fair will feature many local employers. Employers participating on Wednesday, November 8 will be Altice USA, Biltmore Farms, Buncombe County, Eaton Corporation, Mission Health and Owens & Minor. On Thursday, November 9 the following employers will be featured Asheville Hotel Group, Biltmore Company, Ingles Markets, MB Haynes, PrideStaff and US Postal Service.

Veterans Job and Resource Fair

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 and Thursday, November 9, 2023

Veerans only 9:00 am – 10:00 am

General Public 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

NCWorks Career Center Asheville

48 Grove Street