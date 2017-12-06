Press release from Village Potters:

The Village Potters, located in Asheville’s historic River Arts District at Riverview Station, became a Laguna Clay Distributor in early 2017. The positive response from area potters quickly made it necessary to plan more space for the Clay Company, and in December of this year they will open a new 5,000 sq. ft. expansion that includes a permanent home for the Clay Distribution Center. Laguna Clays includes the Miller Clay label and Axner Premium Clay label, and all clays are carefully formulated, mixed, pugged, and tested to assure proper performance, high quality, and consistency. The Village Potters Clay Company will offer clays in mid-range and high-temperature ranges for pick up at Suite #132 in Riverview Station, or for direct drop ship to a client’s location. Lindsey Mudge, the Director of Operations for The Village Potters, will oversee operations for the new Clay Company.

To celebrate the opening of the new Clay Distribution Center, The Village Potters will offer a “12 Days of Christmas” promotion to give away 12 bags of clay in a Facebook promotion. The promotion will begin in mid-December, and more information will be posted on The Village Potters Clay Company Facebook Page and on their website.

The new addition of 5,000 sq. ft. is located in Suite #132 of Riverview Station and is accessible by driving around the back of the building from the North end. In addition to the opening of The TVP Clay Company, the new space will also house the working studios of The Village Potters Resident Artists, Incubator Studio spaces for artists completing The Village Potters’ Advanced Ceramics Program, and a small machine shop for building studio shelving and equipment repair.

The Village Potters are Sarah Wells Rolland, Judi Harwood, Melanie Robertson, Lori Theriault, Karen Dubois, and Christine Henry. They comprise an intentional Collective of potters who share a commitment to inspire a passion for ceramic art and nurture creative exploration through education, experience, relationships, and community. The Village Potters includes three showrooms, a Teaching Center offering ongoing classes for adults, an Independent Study and Mentoring Program, and scheduled demonstration and hands-on workshops. The Village Potters is an official distributor for Laguna Clays.

The Village Potters is located in Riverview Station, in Asheville’s historic River Arts District at 191 Lyman Street, #180.