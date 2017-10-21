From Virgola:
VIRGOLA PROUDLY SUPPORTS ASHEVILLE AREA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY
ASHEVILLE, NC, October 19, 2017 — Virgola, an oysters & Italian wine bar, announces its support of Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. Virgola understands the vital role that Asheville businesses play in addressing issues affecting the community, and proudly supports the work that Habitat for Humanity does in building homes and communities in the Asheville area.
As a Habitat for Humanity Housing Champion, Virgola will donate 10 percent of all sales on Tuesday, October 24, to build the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity’s third Business Bungalow.
Please visit us on Tuesday, October 24 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., enjoy some oysters and Italian wine, and help us help the community.
- Facebook: @VirgolaBiltmore
- Instagram: @virgola_biltmore
- Email: biltmore@virgolausa.com
- Phone: (828) 222-6555
- Hours: Sun-Thurs 4p-10p; Fri-Sat 4p-11p
- Facebook: @AVLHabitat
- Twitter: @AVLHabitat
- Website: www.ashevillehabitat.org
