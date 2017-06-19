Press release:
Celebrating Visionary Art, Activism and Spirits: An Event to Keep THE BLOCK off biltmore’s Doors Open
What: Visionary Art Exhibit/Reception/Sale/Door Prize. Art donated by Tobey Pierce. Music by Albi and The Lifters. Food donated by Corner Kitchen Catering. Cash bar. Children welcome. Free.
Where: THE BLOCK off biltmore, 39 S. Market St. Asheville, NC 28801
When: Friday, June 23, 5:30-7:00pm.
Why: All proceeds support THE BLOCK off biltmore’s mission to serve as a community gathering place for local nonprofits, groups, and individuals dedicated to sustaining the arts and music, while promoting social justice activism.
