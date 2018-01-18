Haywood Regional Limits Visitation Due to Season Flu

(Clyde, N.C.) – Effective immediately, Haywood Regional Medical Center (HRMC) will begin limited visitation due to the increased number of positive flu cases in the area.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health, four new flu deaths have occurred between Dec. 31, 2017 and Jan. 6, 2018, including the death of a child, raising the state’s death toll so far this season to 42 (flu.nc.gov). Visitor limitations is a precaution often taken during flu season when flu activity reaches a certain level. Should the flu activity level increase further, greater restrictions may be recommended or implemented.

Limited visitation at the medical center means:

Visitors will be limited to those 12 years or older who do not have symptoms of respiratory illnesses such as: fever, cough, sore throat, sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, headache, nausea or vomiting.

Visitors/ patients who have symptoms and must visit for medical care or a procedure should be instructed to: clean hands with alcohol hand sanitizer, put on a mask when entering the facility or hold a tissue over their mouth and nose at all times, and sit at least 3 feet from others in the waiting room.

HRMC also takes this opportunity to remind the public to make an exceptional effort to help with preventing the spread of the flu:

Get vaccinated. Although the flu shot has been shown to be less effective this year, some protection from the virus is better than none.

Practice good health habits. Avoid close contact with others; cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or mask; and avoid touching your eyes or mouth.

Wash your hands frequently and use hand-sanitizer.

Sanitize work and home areas.

Contact your local physician if you have symptoms of the flu.

Do not go to work, school or travel while ill.

For more information, visit MyHaywoodRegional.com/flu or www.cdc.gov/flu.