Press release from Homeward Bound of WNC:

Emmy-winning director Katie Damien is directing a short film for Homeward Bound’s Annual Welcome Home Luncheon. Using actors, the film portrays the life of a Homeward Bound client who experienced homelessness and was successfully housed.

Volunteers are needed to play extras for the following days:

Friday, March 23, 8:30 a.m.-noon in Black Mountain

Sunday, March 25, 8:30 a.m.-noon in Asheville

Snacks and lunch will be provided.

For more details and to confirm attendance, contact Ben Fehsenfeld at ben@homewardboundwnc.org or call 828-785-9840.

Homeward Bound of WNC is a social impact nonprofit working to end homelessness in Buncombe County. Homeward Bound’s methods are based on the national best practice model Housing First which involves moving people into permanent housing first and then providing the support they need to stay there. With the support of the community, Since 2006, Homeward Bound has found homes for more than 1,900 people and 89% have not returned to homelessness. For more information, visit Homewardboundwnc.org