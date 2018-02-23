Press release from Casting for Hope:

Casting for Hope, a leading non-profit in Western North Carolina, will be hosting the Seventh Annual Gold-Level Casting for Hope Fly-Fishing Competition April 13-15, 2018 in Spruce Pine and Bakersville, NC. Co-Directors Taylor Sharp and John Zimmerman are excited by the growth of the event over the past four years and are looking forward to seeing a number of new and old faces at this year’s event. While space for competitors at this event has already filled up, Casting for Hope is always in need of volunteers for this event: Zimmerman and Sharp note that there is a need for 250 volunteer time slots to be filled across the weekend—the primary position of which is acting as “stream monitors.” The primary responsibility in this role is to follow competitors to the streams and measure and record the fish that they catch for overall scoring purposes. Many of the best anglers in the United States will be fishing this event, so it’s a great time to learn from some of the best by simply volunteering to stream monitor.

To sign up as a Casting for Hope volunteer, navigate to our registration form here:

http://castingforhope.org/casting-for-hope-gold-level-fly-fishing-tournament-volunteer-signup/

All volunteers will be provided meals during the session that they work and an official competition t- shirt. Zimmerman and Sharp have worked with local area lodging for discounted rates. These will be listed on the Casting for Hope website later in March.

Casting for Hope serves women and families after a diagnosis of ovarian or other gynecological cancer in the 18 western most counties in North Carolina. Casting for Hope’s dual service wings provide retreat opportunities for women and caregivers, during which time participants learn to fly fish and find respite beside and in the flowing waters of North Carolina trout streams and financial assistance to women and families who are experiencing financial hardships due to the associated financial stressors of fighting ovarian or other gynecological cancers. All funds raised across Casting for Hope’s arc of events go directly to these two service wings.

Casting for Hope is launching a new initiative this year—the #CFHPledgeChallenge. Casting for Hope challenges everyone to head over to the new Tournament Series page at tournaments.castingforhope.org and check out the tournament page for the 7th Annual Casting for Hope Presented by Master Nymph and make even a $0.01 pledge per fish caught at the April tournament. All information can be found at the website above.

For more information regarding Casting for Hope’s Gold-Level Fly Fishing Competition, quotes, and/visual assets, please e-mail or call Co-Founder John Zimmerman at john@castingforhope.org or 828.443.4850.