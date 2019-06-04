Press release from the Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County:

This Saturday is the final day to salvage the brick sidewalks of Chestnut Street. We need volunteers for a short 2 hour shift from 9 to 11 am on Saturday morning to help us collect historic brick for future use.

Snacks, drinks, safety equipment and preservation satisfaction provided. We need a big team for this last push, so spread the word to friends and family.

RSVP at development@psabc.org.

The Details

When: June 8th, 9 am

Where: East Chestnut at the Central Avenue intersection

Why: When it was time to replace the historic brick sidewalks on Chestnut Street, PSABC rallied a group of volunteers to help reclaim the original brick. Not only do we want to see that historic brick on our sidewalks, we don’t want to see it in a landfill.

Dedicated volunteers have spent two Saturday mornings so far, pulling the bricks up and stacking them on pallets for future reuse, keeping Asheville historic and beautiful, saving resources and preventing waste.