Press release from David Voorhees:

The 21st Voorhees Family Art Show and Sale will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 89 Woodward Avenue in the Norwood Park area of North Asheville. This weekend art show and sale is free and open to the public.

This year’s annual event will feature new art work created by five Voorhees family members, along with two guest artists. The event will again be featured in a family home in Norwood Park, this year at a cousin, Marien Bradsher’s house. Meet this extraordinary family of artists known throughout North Carolina and the Southeast. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to MANNA FoodBank and to Kiva, helping others locally and globally.

The arts legacy began with Edwin Voorhees (1919-1999), known for his NC coastal watercolor seascapes, and Mildred Voorhees — and now their children and grandchildren. Mildred (1924-2007) was best known for her colorful, patterned watercolors and rich oil still lifes and landscapes. Reproductions of Edwin and Mildred’s artwork will be available.

Edwin had long wanted to host a family art show as a way of gathering the clan and sharing the varied talents of those working in the arts. So, the first Voorhees Family Art Show was held in the family home in Morehead City in 1998. Edwin passed away the next year, but the Voorhees Family Art Show continued in Morehead for several years. In later years the show was held in Asheville in addition to Morehead City. With Mildred’s move to Asheville, the show followed with it, being hosted in one of several Voorhees family homes in North Asheville. This year’s show celebrates the 21st show for the Voorhees Family and continues the legacy begun by Edwin Voorhees back in 1998.

Three of Edwin and Mildred’s six children plus two daughters-in-law will be showing their work at this event: Susan Voorhees, oil and pastel paintings; Jane Voorhees, watercolors, pastels, prints, cards and calendars; David Voorhees, wood-fired stoneware and porcelain pottery; David’s wife, Molly Sharp Voorhees, sterling silver jewelry, some incorporating natural beach stones; and Amy Voorhees, oil paintings. Also exhibiting are guest artists Chad Alice Hagen, felted art and handmade books; and Cheryl Stippich, stained glass.

For more information and map, visit voorheesfamilyart.com.