Press release from Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter:

Nearly 400 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Asheville Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Pack Square Park on Saturday, Sept. 16. Participants raised over $86,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

“We want to thank our walk participants, volunteers, sponsors and the Asheville community for the amazing support in helping fight Alzheimer’s disease and making this year’s walk a big success,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “Our walks are a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together to take steps for Alzheimer’s disease and raise funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services.”

BB’s Buddies was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising $27,350. The other top fundraising teams include: Edwards Echoes ($8,918) and Code 30 ($3,640).

Added Lambert, “Hats off to our top teams for their stellar fundraising efforts. Together, we are showing the more than 5,600 people estimated to be living with Alzheimer’s in Buncombe County that we care and we will never give up in the fight to end this disease.”

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter hosts 14 walks across central and Western North Carolina in September and October. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s — the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death.