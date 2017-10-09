Press release from the city of Asheville:

October brings great weather for strolling, browsing local shops and listening to street musicians. You can do just that and more this month during the next Walkable Wall Street.

On Oct. 15, the Asheville Buskers Collective, Fringe Festival and Asheville Area Arts Council will come together for an afternoon of performances, music and interactive art making in this latest installment of Walkable Wall Street. From 1-5 p.m., enjoy a car-free atmosphere on Wall Street, lined with all locally owned shops and restaurants.

Dubbed “Art/Busk/ Fest,” the event will feature activities for all ages. Participate in outdoor games, check out plein air painting, yarn bombing and yoga. Look for performances by Chris Rodriguez and Abby the Spoon Lady, Vaden Landers and the Do Rights, Lyle Rickards Music, Phil the Poet, Adi the Monk and In Flight Band.

This is the fourth Walkable Wall Street in a pilot series launched in November 2016 as a collaboration between the City, Wall Street merchants and local organizations, exploring ways to enhance public space management downtown. Walkable Wall Street incorporates a temporary closure to cars along the corridor while promoting a festive pedestrian experience. Each day has featured a different theme.

Following this installation, City staff will compile feedback from merchants and the public to report back to the City Council’s Public Safety Committee in December and offer recommendations on next steps to consider for the street.

Come on out to enjoy local art and music, support local businesses and stroll down a car-free Wall Street on a crisp October afternoon.