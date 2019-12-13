Press release from City of Asheville:

Starting Dec. 16, work will begin to replace the elevator in the Wall Street Garage, 45 Wall St. The elevator will be out of service for an estimated 75 days.

During this time, ADA accessible parking spaces on the fourth floor will be relocated to Wall Street, in front of Papillon Apparel, the Market Place, and Cucina 24. The City of Asheville asks for parking patrons’ patience during this much-needed improvement.

The elevator in the Rankin Avenue Garage will be replaced, once the Wall Street Garage elevator work is complete. That should start sometime in spring 2020. In 2018, the City replaced the elevator at the Civic Center Garage.

City of Asheville Parking Services diligently works toward continuous improvements with integrity, diversity and innovation, to provide convenient, safe, clean and accessible public parking. The City operates four parking garages downtown at $1.25 per hour with the first hour free.

Find real-time availability of parking spaces in City of Asheville and Buncombe County parking garages on the Asheville App, a free downloadable app for your mobile device.

For more information, visit the City of Asheville Parking Services webpage or call 828-259-5792.