Press release from UNC Asheville:
Wally Lamb, author of six New York Times best-selling novels, including I’ll Take You There, We Are Water, and She’s Come Undone, will read and discuss his work in The Blue Ridge Room of the Highsmith Union on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
In addition to his novels — twice selected for Oprah’s Book Club, Lamb also edited Couldn’t Keep It to Myself and I’ll Fly Away, collections of autobiographical essays which evolved from a writing workshop Lamb facilitated at Connecticut’s York Correctional Institute, a maximum-security prison for women. He has served as a Connecticut Department of Corrections volunteer at York from 1999 to the present, and his work there was the focus of a 2004 segment on CBS-TV’s Sixty Minutes. His third edited collection, You Don’t Know Me: Incarcerated Women Reveal Their Truths, is forthcoming.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.