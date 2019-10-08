Press release from UNC Asheville:

Wally Lamb, author of six New York Times best-selling novels, including I’ll Take You There, We Are Water, and She’s Come Undone, will read and discuss his work in The Blue Ridge Room of the Highsmith Union on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

In addition to his novels — twice selected for Oprah’s Book Club, Lamb also edited Couldn’t Keep It to Myself and I’ll Fly Away, collections of autobiographical essays which evolved from a writing workshop Lamb facilitated at Connecticut’s York Correctional Institute, a maximum-security prison for women. He has served as a Connecticut Department of Corrections volunteer at York from 1999 to the present, and his work there was the focus of a 2004 segment on CBS-TV’s Sixty Minutes. His third edited collection, You Don’t Know Me: Incarcerated Women Reveal Their Truths, is forthcoming.