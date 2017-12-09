Press release from the American Red Cross:

In coordination with Buncombe County Emergency Management, the decision was made to close the warming center at the Red Cross office building in Asheville at 3 p.m. Saturday and the warming center in Hendersonville at 6 p.m.

The Red Cross encourages residents to check on elderly or homebound neighbors. Bring pets inside. If not possible to bring pets inside, ensure they have shelter and access to food and water that is not frozen. Follow safe heating tips:

Protect pipes from freezing

Make sure your home heating sources are installed according to local codes and permit requirements and are clean and in working order.

Wood-burning stoves should be properly vented and in good working order.

Dispose of ashes safely. Keep a supply of wood or coal on hand.

Make sure cords on space heaters are not frayed or damaged. Plug directly into the wall socket rather than using an extension cord. Make sure there is a 3-foot clear space around the heater. Unplug heater when it is not in use.

Use a kerosene heater only if permitted in your area; check with your local fire department if you are not sure. Use only the correct fuel for your unit. Properly ventilate the area. Refuel the unit outdoors only, and only when the unit is cool. Follow all the manufacturer’s instructions.

If you have a fireplace, keep a supply of firewood or coal on hand. Be sure the fireplace is properly vented and in good working order and that you dispose of ashes safely.

For more information on storm safety, visit here.

For emergency warnings and safety tips, download the free Red Cross emergency app on your mobile device.