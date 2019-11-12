Press release Press Here Publicity:

Warren Haynes and the W&S Charitable Foundation Make Donation

from 2018 30th Anniversary Christmas Jam to Habitat for Humanity

31st Annual Christmas Jam Show To Resume in 2020 at U.S. Cellular Center

Christmas Jam Events Announced for 2019

In keeping with Christmas Jam’s three-decade tradition of giving back to the Asheville community, Grammy Award-winning vocalist-songwriter, producer and revered guitarist Warren Haynes and the W&S Charitable Foundation have donated $400,000 to the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity – one of the largest ever in the event’s history, bringing the new total to $2.7 million raised since 1999. Proceeds for this donation were derived from the 30th Annual Christmas Jam weekend in Asheville, NC that took place in December 2018 which included the Pre-Jam at the Orange Peel, two nights at the U.S. Cellular Center, Xmas Jam by Day at the Asheville Music Hall, The One Stop, and Jack of the Wood, The Snow Jam at the Orange Peel and the Xmas Jam Pop-Up Gallery. 2018 marked an unforgettable year in Christmas Jam history with its iconic guests including Dave Grohl and Eric Church and even the addition of The Snow Jam, an impromptu show at the Orange Peel with Dave Grohl and Warren Haynes which closed out the four-night Christmas Jam music marathon.

After 30 years of hosting the Christmas Jam, Haynes and the W&S Charitable Foundation will take a brief hiatus from their annual arena show at the U.S. Cellular Center this year. The 31st Annual Christmas Jam will resume in 2020 at the U.S. Cellular Center. This break will enable the team to build even further upon Christmas Jam’s charitable reach and mission to best serve the needs of the Asheville community and return in 2020 with an exciting line-up and a weekend full of memorable music and Christmas Jam activities. An announcement regarding the 31st Christmas Jam will be made in early 2020.

Warren Haynes shares:

“Since we started the Christmas Jam in 1988, it has grown in every way we wished for, and in many ways that we could have only hoped for when we first set out. After three decades, and an amazing two-night 30th Anniversary last year, it feels like the right time to take a brief moment to press pause. We have poured our heart and soul into creating this annual event and our commitment to serve the Asheville community and Habitat for Humanity remains strong.



I am so grateful to our many partners that help us bring the community together around the Christmas Jam every year, including the city of Asheville, Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, WNCW, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., CID Entertainment, all of our production partners, venues, hotels, and local businesses, our incredible staff and volunteers, and countless others. And, of course, all the fans who have supported the Christmas Jam. We can’t do it without you.



I will certainly miss seeing you all this year. Christmas Jam has become such a special time for me, my family and our Asheville community, and we look forward to continuing the tradition that we have all built together for many years to come. We are already planning a big show for 2020 and we can’t wait to share with you what’s in store. We will see you next year.”

There are still many ways to enjoy and get involved in the Christmas Jam spirit this holiday season.



Out Now!

Christmas Jam Session Ale in partnership with Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

This hop-forward ale features bright hop flavors of citrus and stone fruit with a hint of piney hop character and can be found at Sierra Nevada Taprooms and throughout the Asheville and surrounding region while supply lasts. The W&S Charitable Foundation will donate the net profits to the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity.

December 13th

Lend A Hand

Christmas Jam fans and community volunteers along with the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity will join forces to begin building the 2019 Christmas Jam house during the annual “Before The Jam, Lend A Hand” event, sponsored by Merrell. Please stay tuned for information on how to sign up coming soon and for more information on Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity please visit – www.ashevillehabitat.org.

Christmas Jam Pop-Up Store Opening at BeLoved Asheville

A brand-new pop-up store will open at BeLoved in downtown Asheville, a non-profit community center seeking to end homelessness, poverty, prejudice, and injustice and will stay open through the holidays. The pop-up store, located at 10 N Market Street, Suite 200 in Asheville, will feature rare Christmas Jam memorabilia, unique photographs, Christmas Jam music and DVDs, and more available for purchase. The W&S Charitable Foundation will donate all net proceeds from the pop-up store to BeLoved. For more information on BeLoved, please visit www.belovedasheville.com and stay tuned for additional details on the pop-up shop coming soon.

Warren Haynes Presents: The Benefit Concert Volume 16 (Audio and Film) via Evil Teen Records Release Day

Proceeds from the forthcoming album and film – PRESS HERE to pre-order along with Volumes 1-4, 8, and past Christmas Jam merchandise – will be donated to the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity via the W&S Charitable Foundation. PRESS HERE to purchase online. The new release will also be available locally at the Habitat for Humanity ReStores, BeLoved, and local music stores in Asheville as well as Horizon in Greenville. Warren Haynes Presents: The Benefit Concert Volume 16, which was recorded at Warren Haynes’ Christmas Jam on December 13, 2014 and features two hours of live music from Warren Haynes, Gov’t Mule with Jackie Greene, Billy & The Kids (Bill Kreutzmann of Grateful Dead, Tom Hamilton of American Babies & JRAD, Reed Mathis of Tea Leaf Green & Aron Magner of Disco Biscuits), Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Hard Working Americans (Todd Snider, Neal Casal, Dave Schools & Duane Trucks of Widespread Panic, Chad Staehly of Great American Taxi), Paul Riddle (Marshall Tucker Band Co-Founder) & Friends, and many special guests. The release will be available in several different configurations: CD/DVD package, digital album, standard CD, film, Blu-ray, double vinyl, and digital film. The album features 10 songs while the film includes 16 songs. PRESS HERE to watch the trailer and PRESS HERE to watch the film cut for Billy & The Kids’ “Shakedown Street.”

December 14th

Christmas Jam by Day with Kevn Kinney @ Jack of the Wood

Another great annual Christmas Jam tradition, Kevn Kinney will hold his always-anticipated annual All Star Acoustic Jam at Jack of the Wood.

