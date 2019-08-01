Press release from Warren Wilson College:

The Fiske Guide to Colleges has named Warren Wilson College one of the top 20 “Best Buy” colleges in the U.S. for 2020. Warren Wilson is one of only 10 private colleges to make the list.

This edition marked the 14th time that the Fiske Guide to Colleges, known as the “top independent voice in college admissions,” has named Warren Wilson College as a “Best Buy” school.

“Best Buy” schools are colleges and universities that, in the judgment of the editors, offer “outstanding educational value as determined by academic quality in relation to the net cost of attendance.”

Specifically, the Fiske Guide noted that Warren Wilson is a work college, where every student has a job on campus.

“All residential students at this globally oriented college in the heart of Appalachia must work on campus – a practice that helps keep tuition down,” the Fiske Guide stated.

The guide mentioned the school’s North Carolina Free Tuition Plan, which guarantees that all incoming North Carolina students who qualify for federal or state need-based financial aid can attend Warren Wilson tuition-free for all four years. Warren Wilson College also awards full-tuition scholarships to 25 incoming students whose family income levels are equal to or below $125,000 per year with its Milepost One program.

“We are proud of the exceptional value we offer to Warren Wilson College students, and we are honored that the Fiske Guide to Colleges has recognized that value,” said Lynn Morton, president of Warren Wilson College. “We remain committed to providing excellent, integrated academics at an accessible, affordable price.”

The guide named several of Warren Wilson College’s majors as “strong programs” including environmental studies, biology, psychology, creative writing, art, outdoor leadership, Appalachian studies and global studies. It gave quality of student life at Warren Wilson College five stars.

“The signature feature of the WWC curriculum is its unique three-part education program, which combines liberal arts coursework, community service, and campus work,” the guide stated.

Warren Wilson College is a vibrant, independent college with an innovative curriculum that purposefully integrates the liberal arts with community engagement and work experiences to prepare students for not only professional success, but also a life of meaning. Visit www.warren-wilson.edu.