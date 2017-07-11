Asheville, NC — For the 12th time, the “Fiske Guide to Colleges” names Warren Wilson College to its annual “best buy” list. Only 38 institutions across the U.S., the U.K. and Canada made the 2018 list. The “Fiske Guide” list distinguishes schools with “quality academic offerings and affordable cost.”

Known as the “top independent voice in college admissions,” the “Fiske Guide to Colleges” ranks the top colleges and universities based on academics, social life and quality of life. According to the guide, Warren Wilson College’s “strong programs” are environmental studies, history and political science, psychology, art, creative writing, outdoor leadership, Appalachian studies and global studies. The first-year seminar is also noted for laying “a foundation for academic success.”

“To be named a ‘best buy’ by the ‘Fiske Guide to Colleges’ is a tremendous accolade,” said Lynn Morton, president of Warren Wilson College. “This guide helps students find the school that fits them. With only 38 schools on the list this year, Warren Wilson College continues to shine among the most distinguished colleges and universities in the country.”

The “Fiske Guide to Colleges 2018” calls attention to Warren Wilson College’s educational model. A liberal arts education enhanced by applied learning through community engagement and on-campus work is a rare combination. Plus, an appreciation for Appalachian culture and a “strong international and environmental orientation” gives the College “its distinctive flavor.”

Potential students get a feel for Warren Wilson College through “Fiske Guide to Colleges” interviews with undergraduates. One student said the College’s academics are “collaborative” but not “easy or relaxed.” A sophomore called students “drum majors for social justice.” Another undergraduate focuses on the campus’ proximity to Asheville because it “has tons to offer.”

Named “the best college guide you can buy” by USA Today, the “Fiske Guide to Colleges” is in its 34th edition delivering what it calls “an insider’s look at what it’s really like to be a student at the ‘best and most interesting’ schools.” With more than 320 colleges and universities, only 20 public and 18 private are “best buys”—five are in North Carolina.

Other colleges and universities making the “best buy” list in the “Fiske Guide to Colleges” include the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Texas A&M University and Earlham College.

The “Fiske Guide to Colleges 2018,” edited by former The New York Times education editor Edward B. Fiske, is available now.