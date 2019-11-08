Press release from Warrior Canine Connection:

Warrior Canine Connection (WCC), a nonprofit that breeds, trains and places service dogs with Veterans who have visible and invisible wounds, is hosting a Veterans Day appreciation and fundraising event to celebrate and gain support for those who have put our country before themselves. The event will also celebrate WCC’s partnership with the Buncombe County Veterans Treatment Court (VTC), where Veterans involved in the criminal justice system utilize service dog training as a community service option and learn to train service dogs for their fellow recovering Warriors.

The program teaches Veterans how to work with service dogs in training which helps not only to meet their legal community service obligations but also fulfills a time-honored military tradition of Warriors helping Warriors. In doing so, the Veteran can also benefit from skills development in communication, confidence building, accountability, emotional regulation and patience to promote an act of service while receiving a therapeutic benefit.

Judge Marvin Pope, who spearheads the Buncombe County VTC, will also be in attendance and talk about the impact the program is having on Veterans in the Asheville community.

WCC Puppy Parent Robin Martin, who has helped raise 19 service dogs in training, will share her experience and appreciation for the program.

And three service dogs in training will also attend the event.

Media is encouraged to attend; the event promise powerful interview and b-roll opportunities.

For more information, please contact Beth Bourgeois, Warrior Canine Connection, atbeth.bourgeois@warriorcanineconnection.org or 719-216-3206.

WHAT:

WCC Veterans Day Celebration to honor and thank Veterans programs community

WHEN:

Sunday, November 10

Schedule of Events:

4-4:45 p.m. – Welcome

4:45 p.m. – Formal Remarks

5 p.m. – Judge Pope Remarks

WHERE:

Warren Fluharty Designs Furniture Showroom

6 Fairview Road

Asheville, NC 28803