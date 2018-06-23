Press release from Mission Health:
A Mission Milestone, Topping Out the New Facility – Live on Facebook
Join us Live on Facebook June 28 at 2:10 pm as the final two steel beams are placed atop the new Mission Hospital for Advanced Medicine. The planning, designing and building of this new facility has been years of the making, and the new Mission Hospital for Advanced Medicine will be opening in summer 2019.
In preparation for this construction milestone, the beams were placed in each Mission Hospital campus lobby in May for community members and team members to sign. We welcome you to watch the Topping Out ceremony live as the beams, full of signatures and heartfelt messages, are carried by crane to the top of the new hospital.
We thank our construction workers for their time and work to make our vision a reality, and thank the community for their support in the past, present and now into the future. Together, we are assuring that we continue to provide high quality, compassionate care for our ever-changing, growing community.
