From the VA Medical Center:

On March 28, 2017, a longtime Charles George VA Medical Center Community Living Center resident and Bataan Death March survivor, Mr. Wayne Carringer received the “Order of the Long Leaf Pine” Award. The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is among the most prestigious awards conferred by the Governor of North Carolina. This award is only given to individuals who have served others in a manner that their actions have positively impacted the community around them and the State of North Carolina. Former State Representative Joe Sam Queen presented the award.

Mr. Carringer now joins the ranks of other noted North Carolinians like the Rev. Billy Graham, Michael Jordon, and the late Andy Griffith.