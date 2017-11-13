Press release from WCU Bardo Arts Center:

WCU Bardo Arts Center, Cullowhee, NC

December 5 at 7:30PM | Rhythmic Circus: Red and Green

Next up in the 2017-2018 WCU PRESENTS Performance Series from the WCU Bardo Arts Center is Rhythmic Circus: Red and Green on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. This performance is a co-production with WCU Arts & Cultural Events (ACE).

The four world-renowned hoofers of Rhythmic Circus who brought you Feet Don’t Fail Me Now with their seven-piece band, fuse their signature style of rapid-fire tap into holiday classics with a twist to bring you Red and Green! — a song and dance filled celebration of the holiday season the entire family can enjoy together!

Red and Green captures the spirit of the holiday with a beatboxing rendition of “The Grinch”, a full-cast performance of “Linus and Lucy” (A Charlie Brown Christmas), five new originals, and a bright mash-up medley titled “Toy Soldier March”. This march is a highlight of the show as dancers and musicians adorned in colorful soldier attire, perform a syncopated percussive dance sequence at eye-popping speeds. Along with the group’s festive display in this performance, Heat Box, the human beat box, presents his own version of “Mr. Grinch”. The song originates from the book and television special of How The Grinch Stole Christmas! and adds the perfect twist to complete this upbeat, holiday show.

Tickets to the performance are $25 for the general public, $20 for WCU/SCC faculty and staff, and $5 for WCU/SCC students. For tickets and further information, please visit arts.wcu.edu/tribe or call 828.227.ARTS.

This performance is a co-production with the WCU Arts & Cultural Events Committee; a collective of students, faculty, and staff here at Western Carolina University that exists to create opportunities for students to encounter the arts here at Western, around the region, and beyond. Special thanks to The Ascent Partnership between Harris Regional and Swain Community Hospitals and Western Carolina University for their continued support.