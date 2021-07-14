Press release from Western Carolina University:

Western Carolina University will provide $500 emergency grants to enrolled students who qualify for assistance in payment of fall 2021 semester billing charges.

The emergency grants are part of the third round of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which come from the American Rescue Plan. The grants are available to undergraduate and graduate students.

To qualify for the $500 grant, students must do the following:

Be enrolled in WCU classes for the fall 2021 semester Complete the 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Have an expected family contribution of $18,829 or less on the 2021-22 FAFSA Sign and submit the HEERF Student Consent Form



To sign and submit the HEERF Student Consent Form, students must log into their myWCU account and open the form under My Financial Aid Status.

In June, WCU awarded approximately $3.8 million in HEERF III funds to students attending any summer session term, waiving tuition for all undergraduate students. Also included in the allocation was nearly $407,000 to support the summer 2021 Academic Success Program and Catamount Gap programs. Program costs that were included were tuition, fees, residential living (housing) and meal plan costs.