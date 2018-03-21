Press release from Henderson County Public Schools:

In partnership with HopeRx, students in Henderson County Public Schools’ four middle and six high schools are taking a public stand against substance abuse during the week-long “We Are Hope” campaign March 26-30. The campaign – and the students leading the substance abuse awareness events in their schools – were formally recognized Wednesday, March 21, by Henderson County Commissioners.

It’s the fourth year the schools’ student government organizations and leaders have organized the campaign with HopeRx, and this year several community agencies have shown great support for the initiative. Since the first “We Are Hope” Week in 2015, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County EMS, Blue Ridge Health and local free clinics have increased their active participation in planning the annual campaigns.

As in years past, “We Are Hope” Week will also include assemblies at each school featuring locals in the community who have either personally overcome substance abuse or seen firsthand the devastating effects of addiction. Daily awareness activities will stress the importance of remaining substance free and throughout the campaign, each school will have students signing pledge banners bearing the school’s mascot and a pledge to be substance free, sponsored by Park Ridge Health and Champion Comfort Experts.

“#WeAreHope stickers will be available for all students who sign a banner to remain substance free and white ribbons will be placed on trees at school campuses to represent the pledge,” said Julie Huneycutt, director of HopeRx.

Students will sign the banners throughout the week, and the “We Are Hope” Week will culminate at 12 p.m. Friday, March 30, when all 10 banners will be hung from the Henderson County Historic Courthouse pillars.

In conjunction with the schools’ “We Are Hope” Week, HopeRx will be partnering with the Henderson County Government to host an evening with Sam Quinones on Thursday, March 29 at Blue Ridge Community College. Award-winning journalist and author of Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic, Quinones will share the importance of a community response to the opioid epidemic that is sweeping our nation and affecting our surrounding communities. The ticketed Dreamland event is open to the public and will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Community College Conference Hall. Contact hoperxhc@gmail.com for tickets.