Silent Horror Film Night

Tuesday, October 24th at 7:00 p.m.

Join film historian Chip Kaufmann as he screens the silent short “The Sealed Room” and the full length silent classic from 1925 “The Phantom of the Opera” with Lon Chaney. No one can hear you scream in a silent movie! Free popcorn! Sponsored by the Friends of the Weaverville Library. For more information call 250-6482.