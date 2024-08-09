Press release from NC Department of Transportation:

ASHEVILLE – A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close a four-mile stretch of Interstate 40 this weekend, weather permitting, allowing crews to safely perform rehabilitation operations on a bridge between I-26 and Hendersonville Road.

Crews from DBA Harrison Construction Company of Asheville will close I-40 East from the I-240 East/I-26 West interchange ­(Exit 46B) to Hendersonville Road (Exit 50) at 8 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. Monday to work on the eastbound bridge over Hominy Creek and Hominy Creek Road.

The primary detour will utilize I-240 East. Digital signs across the area notify motorists to use I-240 East for I-40 East being closed ahead. The ramp from I-26 West to I-40 East will be closed with message boards alerting motorists to continue to I-240 East. The Brevard Road onramp to I-40 East will also be closed with traffic detoured to utilize the I-240 East detour route.

Planned operations this weekend include hydro-demolition of old concrete and adding a modified concrete that will provide a new riding surface, and paving approach areas to the bridge.

The $27.9 million interstate rehabilitation project includes roadway resurfacing and bridge overlays. It will also address spalling concrete on bridge substructure components — including the piers — and improve the riding surface of the four I-40 bridges over Hominy Creek and two bridges over the French Broad River. The contract calls for completion in the spring of 2026.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.