Press release:

Women’s Work: A Weekend of Dance Works by Female Choreographers

Mar 2-4, 2018 at BeBe Theatre at 20 Commerce Street Asheville, NC.

On the first weekend of March, Asheville Contemporary Dance Theatre (ACDT) and Kathleen Meyers Leiner will host Women’s Work, a weekend of original dance theatre works by female choreographers in recognition of Women’s History Month. “In a period of history like now, the female voice is important and expressing it through dance is ideal for a festival of female art,” says ACDT director Susan Collard. “There are many new female faces in our area with a lot to say.”

The weekend will start on Friday, March 2, with a 7:30 p.m. performance of “No More Beautiful Dances” by Anabella Lenzu, a guest artist from New York City. “Anabella’s type of art is experimental and well researched,” says Collard. “This is the type of experience we want to share with our community.” “No More Beautiful Dances” is a dynamic piece exploring female identity and concepts of the feminine through dance, spoken word and video projections. Lenzu, who is originally from Argentina, has worked internationally as a dancer, choreographer and teacher for more than 25 years. She is the artistic director at Anabella Lenzu/DanceDrama. Lenzu’s performance is in conjunction with a week-long residency with fine arts students at the Asheville School.

The evening will also include a performance of “Open Ended” by Leiner, chair of the fine arts and dance program director at Asheville School. “‘Open Ended’ is part three, a new work, that builds on my exploration of the question of how we connect within a socio-political climate that is full of walls and division,” says Leiner.

Leiner and Lenzu will also be performing their works on Saturday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, March 4, at 6 p.m., audiences will have the opportunity to see a collection of works by a variety of local, female choreographers, as well as “Dirt, Dreams and Death” by the Asheville Butoh Collective. ACDT’s Collard will be performing “To the Dragon With Love,” an abstract dance theatre piece inspired by her work with a younger dancer. Performances will include explorations of female relationships, physicality, beauty and even a movement piece inspired by the life and works of poet Anne Sexton.

Women’s Work performances will be held at the BeBe Theatre at 20 Commerce Street Asheville, NC.

Single show tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students, with discount packages available for those who would like to attend workshops and multiple performances.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the BeBe Theatre box office at 828.254.2621