Well-Bred Bakery and Café celebrates its 15th anniversary on Wednesday, Jan. 10, with a discount for patrons. The business will offer 20 percent off all items all day, excluding catering and future special orders, at its original Weaverville location, says catering coordinator John Breckels.

In addition to the location at 26 N. Main St., Weaverville, Well-Bred has a second shop at 6 Boston Way in Biltmore Village. The discount will not apply at the Biltmore Village store.

The business offers pastries, cookies and cakes as well as locally roasted coffee and full breakfast, brunch and lunch menus. The Weaverville store will be open 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Jan. 10. For more information, visit wellbredbakery.com.