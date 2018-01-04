Well-Bred Bakery and Café celebrates its 15th anniversary on Wednesday, Jan. 10, with a discount for patrons. The business will offer 20 percent off all items all day, excluding catering and future special orders, at its original Weaverville location, says catering coordinator John Breckels.
In addition to the location at 26 N. Main St., Weaverville, Well-Bred has a second shop at 6 Boston Way in Biltmore Village. The discount will not apply at the Biltmore Village store.
The business offers pastries, cookies and cakes as well as locally roasted coffee and full breakfast, brunch and lunch menus. The Weaverville store will be open 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Jan. 10. For more information, visit wellbredbakery.com.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.