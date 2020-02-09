Press release from Western Carolina Rescue Ministries:

On Friday, February 14, 2020from 4:30-5:30pm, Western Carolina Rescue Ministries (WCRM) will host their second – annual “You Are Loved Valentine’s Day Banquet.” This event will help benefit those in our area who are in need of a warm meal and lots of love on a special day where ALL want to feel loved – Valentine’s Day.

All are invited to come to WCRM and enjoy a warm meal, served by volunteers “restaurant style” in which volunteers wait on individuals by serving them their dinner, bringing them their dessert, cleaning up after them, etc. In addition, we will have a special giveaway, beautiful holiday decorations AND a special video to play for everyone reminding them that they are loved. The event takes place at WCRM located at 225 Patton Avenue from 4:30-5:30pm on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Please contact Jessica May, Director of Development for more information or to become involved.