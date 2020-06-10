On Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9:00am-10:45am, Western Carolina Rescue Ministries (WCRM) will open a new, outdoor clothing closet to help those in need. Since Western Carolina Rescue Ministries’ inception (nearly 40 years ago), a clothing closet has always been available for those in need of new and/or gently used clothes. However, COVID-19 put a temporary pause on this very important ministry.

After several months of preparation and meetings, a creative team of staff and volunteers came together to make sure the clothing closet could operate outside in a safe manner to help meet the needs of our vulnerable population during this pandemic.

Now, homeless individuals can stop by the gravel driveway outside next to Western Carolina Rescue Ministries, where they can shop for their needed items. The outdoor clothing closet is stocked with shoes, socks, underwear, shirts, pants, masks, hygiene products, etc. It is a crucial aspect of our organization and vital to those in need of our assistance.

Until further notice, the outdoor clothing closet will be around to safely help those in need. For more information, please contact Jessica May, Director of Development.

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA RESCUE MINISTRIES: Western Carolina Rescue Mission (WCRM) exists to serve the homeless, poor and addicted populations of Western North Carolina. We meet people in crisis, focus on helping them at the point of their need, invest in their future, and help them until they can move forward. Currently our Rescue services for men, women and children include providing meals, food boxes, overnight shelter, showers and clothing. For more, visit www.westerncarolinarescue.org