Press release from Western Carolina Rescue Ministries:

ASHEVILLE — After years of planning and construction, Western Carolina Rescue Ministries will host a baby shower for Abba’s House, a residential substance abuse recovery facility for mothers and newborns, on Friday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

One of the leading health crises facing our nation is opioid addiction. Even more concerning than the adult opioid addiction is the volume of newborns that are affected by an addicted mother. Nearly 400 opioid-addicted babies were born in a local hospital in 2016.

Western Carolina Rescue Ministries’ response to this epidemic is a new, state-of-the art residential recovery program and facility named Abba’s House. The first of its kind nationwide, Abba’s House is an 18-month recovery program that allows pregnant mothers to live in a safe, secure home while being treated for and recovering from opioid addiction.

As part of Western Carolina Rescue Ministries downtown campus, Abba’s House has 14 mommy-baby rooms created to provide everything a mother and infant would need. Some features include 24/7 security systems, special lighting, soundproof rooms, individualized climate-controlled living areas, and biometric security access into each living space. Security measures are crucial, because many women have escaped abusive relationships or unstable living situations.

The Abba’s House curriculum includes restoration, addiction therapy, parental counseling and support to ensure mothers and infants have a loving environment to cope with past trauma and abuse. The ultimate goal for clients who participate in the Abba’s House program is to establish a bond between mother and child that can be maintained after the 18-month program is completed.

As part of Abba’s House opening celebration, we will be hosting a baby shower where visitors can tour the facility, meet the staff and support team of Western Carolina Rescue Ministries as well as donate items such as diapers, wipes, pacifiers, bottles, and other essentials to the mommy-baby rooms. Financial contributions can be made online at www.westerncarolinarescue.org and the registry for Abba’s House can be accessed by visiting here.

Abba’s House hopes to welcome expectant mothers in the near future to begin the program. Additionally, volunteer opportunities are available including holding, feeding, cuddling and providing support to babies while mothers are in classes or counseling. Beckey Turchi, director of Abba’s House, will oversee this new and exciting program at the Western Carolina Rescue Ministries.

Western Carolina Rescue Mission (WCRM) exists to serve the homeless, poor and addicted populations of Western North Carolina. Currently our Rescue services for men, women and children include providing meals, food boxes, overnight shelter, showers and clothing. For more, visit www.westerncarolinarescue.org.