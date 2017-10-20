Press release from Folkmoot USA:

Western Carolina University is wrapping up its International Education Week at Folkmoot Friendship Center with a Middle Eastern Friendship Dinner and a short film, Bon Voyage, followed by a panel discussion with US residents from Syria and Yemen. This cultural event will take place on Friday, November 17, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Dinner begins at 6:00 p.m. with a traditional Middle Eastern meal, catered by The Döner of Asheville and will feature falafel wraps, red lentil soup and pita bread, tabbouleh and baklava. At 7:00 p.m., guests will move to the Multipurpose Room for a film screening of Bon Voyage and a discussion of the journey of refugees with Fadia Afashe, a renowned visual artist from Syria, former Humphrey Fellow and lifelong activist; her husband Jay Abdo, a Syrian actor who has recently starred in Queen of the Desert with Nicole Kidman and A Hologram for the King with Tom Hanks; and Abeer Aman, a North Carolina resident from Yemen.

Tickets for this event are $15 for adult $10 for students and can be purchased at Folkmoot.org or by calling 828-452-2997. Limited seating is available so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Parking is free and available in the back of the Folkmoot Friendship Center.

Folkmoot’s year-round programming initiatives have been made possible by Haywood Regional Medical Center, the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina and Western Carolina University

Folkmoot is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating many cultures in one community. The Folkmoot Friendship Center is located in the Historic Hazelwood School at 112 Virginia Avenue in Waynesville. Staff can be reached by phone at (828) 452-2997 or by email at info@folkmoot.org.